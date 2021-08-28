Proxima, the review: Eva Green ambitious astronaut with the desire to remain a good mother

Proxima: Eva Green in an image

The other side of space travel, the unspectacular but human side, steeped in fatigue, sweat, doubts and family affections. As we will see in this one Proxima review, a film that we have been able to admire thanks to the recent and precious release in blu-ray by Koch Media, we are pleased to have dealt with a work that in the background of space and spaceships, actually speaks of very earthly feelings. Proxima, directed by Alice Winocour and presented at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, includes, among other things, a cast of all respect, starting with the protagonist Eva Green, without forgetting an excellent Matt Dillon.

Proxima: Eva Green during a scene

Between the desire for space and the duties of a good mother

Proxima: Eva Green and Matt Dillon in one scene

The protagonist of Proxima is Sarah, a French astronaut who trains at the European space agency and who sees the possibility of being part of the crew of a mission destined to leave earth for a year. Naturally, his legitimate ambition passes from a very hard and long training, to which will be added a period of quarantine. The fact is that Sarah has to make this situation compatible with the affection and obvious needs of her daughter Stella (a convincing Zélie Boulant), who is only eight years old, who has already experienced a difficult situation after her parents’ divorce and therefore remained always very attached to the mother. But it will be her German ex-husband Thomas, who Sarah will have to turn to in this period to look after the little girl.

The guilt of an Eva Green from applause

Proxima: Eva Green in the foreground

As mentioned, against the backdrop of spaceships and space missions, Proxima in reality it deals with very intimate and human themes. Sarah in fact accumulates a series of feelings of guilt for not being able to spend more time with her daughter, there is the sincere fear and pain of missing hugs, of physical contact. Eva Green is good at stripping off her usual clothes as a fatal woman and immerse herself in an interpretation that gives depth and credibility to the character: a determined woman who is also able to extricate herself in a rather masculine environment, but in the throes of inevitable fragility and insecurities about the character. private floor.

After all, the film is not about space travel, but about the exploration of a woman’s feelings and above all of her process of separation from her daughter, who needs the many daily gestures of affection. A woman subjected to an enormous mental load, divided between a decidedly particular job that requires passion, willpower, mental faculties and special physical aptitudes, and the will to remain a good mother, despite the forced distance from her daughter.

The long and realistic training routine

Proxima: Eva Green in a photo

In this relationship with his daughter there are the most touching moments: an encounter through the glass, the numerous promises that everything will be fine. It is all a flourishing of small gestures, of touching looks, of almost palpable suffering, which lead to sidereal distances from the adrenaline that one might expect from a film of this type. But the ability of Alice Winocour’s film is also to illustrate the side of space training in a very realistic way: it is no coincidence that the shooting took place inside real structures of the European Space Agency.

Proxima: Eva Green in a sequence

A long and exhausting routine, between waits and extended times, which at times almost touches the documentary, to tell the days of preparation and the very long training sessions in physical and psychological condition. Of course, this cut also has limitations. The slow rhythms will perhaps not be digestible for those expecting a different product, moreover there is the feeling that the film never really takes flight (just to stay on the subject), but flattens itself on its objectives. But perhaps it couldn’t be otherwise.

Koch Media Blu-ray: “intimate” video and sparkling audio

If we have been able to discover Proxima, as mentioned, the merit is of the recent release blu-ray Koch Media license plate. An excellent product on a technical level: let’s be clear, the video does not present an incisive detail, on the contrary the cut is rather soft, but perfectly in line with the photography of the film and with the intimate themes, therefore capable of adequately reproducing the emotions of the relationship between mother and daughter. In dark scenes the softness increases and there is some video noise, but when the scene breathes the picture offers an excellent rendering on all planes, especially in some moments of the training. The audio is more convincing, a DTS HD 5.1 (both in Italian and in English) which for the most part is limited to crystal clear dialogues and a discreet ambience, but then pulls out the muscles on the occasions that require it: here too the highlights concern those of the training and the more spatial part, which reveal a nice overall spatiality from the speakers and an effective rendering of the sub. Unfortunately, the extras are scarce, where we find only the trailer.