Proxima, the review of the fascinating sci-fi with Eva Green

A woman, a world, an entire space. What if this woman responds to the name of Eva Green we know we are in safe hands. The splendid French actress, launched by the magnificent and often misunderstood The Dreamers (2003) by Bernardo Bertolucci, is in fact the almost absolute protagonist of this film that behind the sci-fi connotations actually hides a profound personal drama, that of a mother forced to separate from daughter for the good of humanity.

It is no coincidence that behind the camera there is a director like Alice Winocour, who had thrilled the critics with the previous Mustang (2015) and is related to themes more intrinsic to the soul of its characters. Here it is Proxima, a film that despite the appearances triggered by the plot and poster, may disappoint some and excite others, but whose artistic value as we shall see remains intact at high levels. The film is available on major streaming platforms for purchase such as Chili and Rakuten Tv.

Proxima: ready to go

Sarah has always dreamed of being an astronaut, of exploring that cosmos to which she has looked with curiosity since she was a child. In her private life she has returned from the separation with Thomas and finds her little Stella, their daughter, growing up, but now her immediate future forces them to be forced to leave.

In fact, the protagonist has been training for some time to participate in the international space mission called Proxima, which will be the last before an ambitious expedition to Mars. Subjected to strenuous training, the woman entrusts Stella to her ex-husband Thomas and to the care of a nanny to whom the little one becomes more and more attached.

While she risks being underestimated by some fellow travelers and with the departure date getting closer each day, Sarah will have to deal with her own personal demons and with the fact of having to leave his family for a long period of time.

The two sides of the coin

One hundred minutes where the film takes its time, without the need to run after that final goal that appears more and more like a nightmare than a dream.

Because Sarah’s path is by no means simple and second thoughts and thoughts about the fate of little Star risk distracting her from her primary objective, which is fundamental not only for her but for all of humanity.

This is how it becomes a symbol of all mothers forced to abandon for various reasons, albeit momentarily as in this case, their children and is filled with unprecedented dramatic nuances: will the trip go well? Will he return home safely or could something go wrong?

As mentioned gender dynamics are left aside and the fantastic starting point is that of a real (fictional) science, complete with shots actually taken on site or in the real structures of the European Space Agency, which allowed the crew to shoot on the spot.

So everything we witness is akin to reality and this could interest many fans of the theme, given that the training phases characterize a fair part of the time.

Eva Green is as bright as a star and manages to build a credible character with whom to suffer and hope, in a struggle between love and duty that leaves its mark.

And Matt Dillon, albeit in a minor and much simpler role, is a worthy supporting actor of this journey into and out of space.