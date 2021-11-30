Prysmian receives the order for the submarine cable between Sardinia, Sicily and Campania

The framework contract is worth € 1.71 billion: the work will allow the three regions to increase the exchange capacity of electricity derived from the solar and wind energy produced

ROME. Prysmian is awarded a framework contract worth approximately € 1.71 billion awarded by Terna, the Italian transmission systems operator, which includes the Tyrrhenian Link project relating to the design, supply, subsea and land installation and testing of over 1,500 km total of submarine cables to facilitate energy exchanges between Sardinia, Sicily and Campania, strengthening the Mediterranean energy hub. “We are proud to have been chosen once again by Terna as a partner in this important infrastructure project aimed at offering Italy a more solid and sustainable national electricity grid” declared CEO Valerio Battista.

The new 1,000 MW submarine link will help Italy achieve its energy transition goals, allowing three regions to increase the exchange capacity of electricity derived from locally produced solar and wind energy. This will therefore support the development of renewable energy through a better use of energy flows and a more efficient market. The project involves the turnkey installation of one to three 500 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) connections, each 500 km long, made with single-core cables with mixed-impregnated paper insulation and double armor.

The innovative aramid armor, recently developed by Prysmian Group, and the new ship Leonardo da Vinci will allow the Tyrrhenian Link to be installed and repaired at a depth of 2,000 meters, the highest ever achieved with power transmission cables. The framework contract also includes a system of electrodes and optical fibers for monitoring the system, as well as civil land works and Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) operations at the landing point. The submarine and land cables will be produced in the Arco Felice (Naples) plant, for which Prysmian has already approved an investment plan of approximately 80 million euros with the aim of adapting production capacity and developing a new research center and development to support the energy transition. Delivery and testing are scheduled for the period 2025-2028.

“The order is in addition to the other 2.3 billion euros of projects already acquired by Prysmian in 2021, further strengthening the Group’s ambition to become the strategic partner in the development of energy networks to support the energy transition” underlined Hakan Ozmen. EVP Project Business by Prysmian. (HANDLE).