Prysmian, record order in the US for submarine cables from offshore wind power

Prysmian’s big shot in the United States. The former Pirelli Cavi e Sistemi was awarded the highest order ever awarded in the United States for a submarine cable system. The order was awarded by Dominion Energy Virginia, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, to the consortium made up of Prysmian and the Deme Group.

The news had an immediate effect on the stock, rising in Piazza Affari on all-time highs.

The contract has a total value of approximately € 1.6 billion, of which approximately € 630 million relating to the Bicocca company for the supply of cables and installation work under its responsibility. The conclusion of the project is expected by 2026.

The order for the construction of the Balance of Plant (BoP) works includes a complete package relating to the transport and installation of foundations and substations and EPCI services (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation) for inter-array cables and export for what will be the largest commercial offshore wind farm in the United States.

«At Prysmian Group we believe that the United States is crucial in our growth strategy and we appreciate the renewed and deep commitment of the Biden administration towards infrastructure development in favor of the energy transition. After the assignment of the Vineyard Wind project and the Soo Green high voltage direct current connection, the Dominion Energy project represents further confirmation of the central role we play in helping our customers achieve their goals “, says Valerio Battista , CEO of Prysmian Group.