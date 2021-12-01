Prysmian wins the order for the submarine corridor between Sardinia, Sicily and Campania

Prysmian – a company specializing in the production of cables for applications in the energy and telecommunications sector and of optical fibers – has been awarded the tender for a framework contract of approximately € 1.71 billion awarded by Terna, which includes the Tyrrhenian Link project, for the design, supply, submarine and terrestrial installation and testing of over 1,500 total kilometers of submarine cables between Sardinia, Sicily and Campania, with a strengthening of the Mediterranean energy hub.

The new 1,000 MW submarine link will allow Italy to reach its energy transition objectives, leading the three regions involved to increase the exchange capacity of electricity derived from locally produced solar and wind energy.

The project includes the turnkey installation of three 500 kV high voltage direct current connections, each 500 km long, built with single core cables with mixed impregnated paper insulation and double armor.

The innovative aramid armor will be installed at a depth of two thousand meters, the highest ever achieved with energy transmission cables.

The tender also includes a system of electrodes and optical fibers for monitoring, as well as civil land works and Horizontal Directional Drilling at the landing point.

The delivery and testing of the work are scheduled for the period 2025-2028.

“We are proud to have been chosen once again by Terna as a partner in this important infrastructure project aimed at offering Italy a more solid and sustainable national electricity grid”, commented the CEO Valerio Battista.

“The order adds to the other 2.3 billion euros of projects already acquired by the company in 2021, further strengthening the Group’s ambition to become the strategic partner in the development of energy networks to support the energy transition”, added Hakan. Ozmen, Prysmian’s Evp Project Business.

(Unioneonline / F)

