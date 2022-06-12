PS Opinion | We will see

VALENCIA. When situations of change occur, I always end up resorting to the following phrase: “We’ll see.” The expression comes from the movie “Charlie Wilson’s War” (2007), a magnificent film by Mike Nichols starring Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and the sadly late Philip Seymour Hoffman. It is a film that narrates the end of the war in Afghanistan and the defeat of the Soviet Union, thanks to the secret weapons provided by the United States to the mujahideen. My favorite scene occurs near the end of the film, when one of the protagonists tells the other the story of the Zen master.

The dialogue goes something like this:

* Do you know the story of the Zen master and the kid? When he turned 14, a young man was given a horse and everyone in the village said: How wonderful! The boy has a horse! And the Zen master said, “We’ll see.”

* Two years later the boy broke his leg when he fell from the horse and everyone in the village said: How terrible! He has broken his leg! And the Zen master said: “We’ll see.

* Then a war broke out and all the young people went to the front except the boy who had his leg shattered and everyone in the village said: How wonderful!

…and the Zen master said: “We’ll see.”

Ever since I saw that movie, I use the mantra of “We’ll see” often. Especially when there are news that invite collective optimism. Why am I telling you all this?. What is the case? Well, for the simple reason that Valencia, through its new visible head, Sean Bai, took advantage of the press conference to introduce the new coach, Gattuso, to announce a change of direction in the entity’s management.

Amortized Murthy, the new CEO of the club assures that Meriton is going to break with its disastrous past and try to reduce the distance between the property and the stands. “We want to work as much as possible from self-criticism so that fans feel proud of their club. We want you to feel identified and that we share that DNA of the club. We are going to have a great Valencia”, explained the general manager.

For now, in this new image campaign whose sole objective seems to be to reverse Peter Lim’s global reputation, the first steps have already been taken: Valencia has announced that it will explain its sports project to the public, the opening of some social networks that After more than 400 days, resume dialogue with some supporters clubs that were expelled from Mestalla for being critical of Singapore and improve the daily relationship with the local media. There is nothing.

Given all these good intentions, and unfortunately knowing the main actors of this dramatic script, one can evoke the Gospel of John (20:24-29) in which Thomas affirmed: “Unless he saw in his hands the sign of the nails, and put my finger in the place of the nails, and stick my hand in his side, I will not believe” or resort to the old oriental philosophy of the Zen master and say that of “We will see”.