PS Plus: a surprise gift available for subscribers, run to redeem it!

Good news for PS Plus subscribers: PlayStation has made available a package for a well-known fighting game for free, all by surprise. This, in fact, was not included in the free titles of the PS Plus of November, and had not been officially announced by Sony, so no one was aware that it would be made available for free to all users subscribed to the service. So if you weren’t satisfied with this month’s free works, PlayStation presents you with another interesting content for users of the work in question.

The content we are talking about is Brawlhalla, the famous free 2D fighting game loved by fans of this genre. The package that is given to players of this title who are PS Plus subscribers is none other than the Brawlhalla Bonus Pack 4. If you are interested in this additional DLC, here is what it will add once it is redeemed:

Azoth the Ancient Skin, “ Azoth Legend “;

“; Skin by Sidra Kraken, “ Sidra Legend “;

“; Blood Moon Volkov Skin, “Volkov Legend“.

All of these skins are included in the bundle which is now a gift for all PS Plus subscribers, so if this collection of Legend skins are to your liking now you can finally get them for free.

At the moment we don’t have any information about this offer yet; this means that it is not even known how long this will remain available, provided that it is a limited time and that it is not a definitive choice by the developers and Sony to add this pack among the free content of PS Plus. therefore, if you have an interest in grabbing this content for free, therefore, we advise you to do so as soon as possible.