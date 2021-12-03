PS Plus and the “scam” game: the developers answer

In these hours a rather heated controversy is taking place about one of the games included on PS Plus for the month of December.

Godfall, the game chosen to represent PS5 in the new free selection of PlayStation Plus, will in fact be available only in the Challenger Edition, or without story mode.

That this edition was not what fans were hoping for has been evident since the announcement, an announcement that gave birth to controversies of all kinds, especially via social media.

But not only that: many indignant comments have also started circulating on the Reddit dedicated to PlayStation Plus, with a large number of subscribers literally on a war footing.

Now, as reported by Eurogamer.net, the developers responded to the controversy by reiterating their position on the matter.

A spokesperson for the developer Counterplay has indeed stated that the Challenger Edition “it is not a trial version“but a new, reduced-price edition with limited features.

In another press release, Counterplay also announced that the Challenger Edition will soon be available for free on the Epic Game Store, for a limited time (i.e. December 9-16). After that lapse of days, the Challenger Edition will sell for $ 14.99.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will therefore be able to play only and exclusively content related to Light carrier, Stones of the Dream and the Tower of Evidence Ascent.

It is unclear whether after this brief statement from the developer tempers will calm down or, more likely, discontent will increase.

In one of our heartfelt specials published just in these hours on the pages of SpazioGames, we too wanted to have our say on this very delicate situation.

Still regarding the PS Plus games of the month of December, have you also read that Asian players will be able to download another important free game for free?