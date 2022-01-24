PS Plus, announcement of the PS4 and PS5 games of February 2022 coming, that’s when – Nerd4.life

We are almost at the end of January and it is time to answer the big question: when they will be announced the free games for PS5 and PS4 of February 2022 for subscribers a PlayStation Plus? Well, the official announcement should arrive in the week of departure, or Wednesday 26 January.

As always, there is no absolute certainty on the announcement date for the free games of PlayStation Plus, but by now we have detected a rather stable pattern regarding the updates and information from Sony: the announcement usually takes place in the last Wednesday of the month, which in this case corresponds precisely to Wednesday 26 January 2022.

Next month’s free PS5 and PS4 games should then be made available for download on Tuesday afternoon February 1, 2022, or when the January 2022 bonds expire.

PlayStation Plus of February 2022, the games are about to be announced

While there is no absolute certainty on the timing of the announcement, as regards the handover from the January to February titles, there should be greater security, considering that the February 1 limit had already been communicated by Sony with the presentation. of the January headlines, which should corroborate the information on the announcement as well.

In the meantime, we remind you that the free games of January 2022 are still available on PlayStation Plus, namely Deep Rock Galactic (PS4 and PS5), Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) and Dirt 5 (PS4 and PS5). Appointment therefore on the afternoon of Wednesday 26 January for the announcement of the February games, with the time usually around 17 or 17:30.