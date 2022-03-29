PS Plus Extra and Premium, details, price and date of the PlayStation Game Pass

After several months of rumours, the Japanese company presents its new approach to PS Plus and offers new information.

The various information from Bloomberg turned spartacus in an open secret, but we needed an official confirmation from PlayStation. Fortunately, all these leaks are real and, therefore, we can already say that PlayStation users can enjoy a new subscription model with features dreamed by the community.

Next, we leave you the three subscription models announced by PlayStation, which will unite the particularities of PS Plus and PS Now in a new service from the month of Junealthough the exact date will be announced later.

Three levels of PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus Essential Profits It offers the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members enjoy today, such as two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for game saves and access to online multiplayer.



No more changes for existing PlayStation Plus members

Price: 8.99 euros per month / 24.99 euros per quarter / 59.99 euros per year.

PlayStation Plus Extra Profits It offers all the benefits of the Essential model.



Adds a catalog of 400 games for PS4 and PS5, including new releases from PlayStation Studios and third party partners (but not new releases, unlike Xbox Game Pass).

Price: 13.99 euros per month / 39.99 euros per quarter / 99.99 euros per year.

PlayStation Plus Premium Profits It offers all the benefits of the Essential and Extra models.



Add up to 340 additional games, including PS3 games available via cloud play and a catalog of community-loved titles from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP, available to play via streaming or download.



It offers streaming access to PlayStation, PS2, PSP games and PS4 titles offered in Extra and Premium models. Customers can stream the games using PS4, PS5 and PC.



Game trials will be offered for a limited time, so users can play before they buy

Price: 16.99 euros per month / 49.99 euros per quarter / 119.99 per year

God of War, Spider-Man or Returnal will be at the launch of PS Plus Extra and Premium “The new Extra and Premium levels mean a big evolutionary step for PlayStation Plus“, announces Jim Rya, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “With these levels, our goal is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer include the highest quality content that we are known for. since launchwe plan to include titles like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal.”

“We’re working closely with developers at PlayStation Studios and third-party studios to bring the best gaming experiences available through a library that will be renewed periodicallyRyan promises.

More about: PS5, Spartacus, PS Plus, PS4, PS3, PS2, Psx and PlayStation.