PS Plus, free games on PS5 in February 2022: an interesting sighting appears

A few days after the announcement of the free PS4 and PS5 game line-up with PlayStation Plus in January 2022, the dataminer community has made an interesting sighting.

Specifically, the now well-known Twitter account “PlayStation Game Size” has reported the entry into the PlayStation Store database of the release date of a title that has long since disappeared from the radar. We are talking about Nour: Play With Your Food, a unique gaming experience that blends culinary passion and style dynamics Dreams. According to what was reported by the dataminer, the PS Store would now report Indie’s next launch date Tuesday 1 February 2022.

A quite interesting circumstance, given that, after the postponement of Nour: Play With Your Food to the summer of 2021, nothing was known about the game. Developed by the independent author TJ Hughes, the production had been announced at Gamescom 2020, with the confirmation of a future arrival on PC and PlayStation 5. The sudden indication of a release date on PlayStation Store, in the absence of official communications, aroused the curiosity of the dataminer, who now hypothesizes an inclusion of Nour: Play With Your Food in the catalog of play free with PlayStation Plus in February 2022.

As has happened in the past with titles such as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the Indie’s Day One could therefore coincide with its entry into the Instant Game Collection of the Sony subscription service. At the moment, of course, this is a simple hypothesis: to find out more, it will be necessary to wait a few more weeks.