PS Plus games for February 2022 confirmed, with four titles for PS5 and PS4

Sony officially confirms the PS Plus games for February 2022: Ghostrunner (on PS5), ARK, Team Sonic Racing and Ghost of Tsushima Legends, in a loaded month to come.

definitive update: Shortly after the leaks, Sony has officially announced the PS Plus games of the month, which are the same as suspected. These titles will be available from Tuesday, March 1.

This month the temperature rises with four games, although not of them only for PS5 users:

ARK Surival Evolved (PS4, backward compatible with PS5)

(PS4, backward compatible with PS5) Team Sonic Racing (PS4, backward compatible with PS5)

(PS4, backward compatible with PS5) ghostrunner (exclusive PS5)

(exclusive PS5) Ghost of Tsushima Legends (PS4, PS5)

Two things to point out: Ghostrunner, the intense first-person shooter, It will only work for PS5 users. PS4 users will not be able to play it, but from the PS Store you can redeem it and have it in your account, in case you ever buy the PS5.

Second thing: Ghost of Tsushima Legends is about only from the multiplayer title, not from the main game.

Remember that you have until February 28 if you haven’t redeemed the January 2022 PS Plus games yet.

Update: Finally, the same website that has successfully revealed the PS Plus games of each month for months has leaked what would be the next three free titles that land on the PS4 and PS5 service.

Although the platforms are unknown, Ghost of Tsushima Legends (the multiplayer mode of the samurai adventure), ghostrunner (first person cyberpunk game) and Team Sonic Racing (Mario Kart-style arcade racing) are the games that would come to PS Plus in March and they would do so from the 1st of that same month and until the 5th of April.

original news: We are already at the end of the month and that means that soon Sony could announce the games that come to the PS Plus subscription service in early March.

As you well know, one of the advantages of this paid subscription service for PS5 and PS4 is to get a series of monthly games that can be accessed at no cost. As well, today it’s time to talk about the possible games that would arrive soon.

If you have been aware of the news related to PS Plus in recent months, you may remember that it is already a few months in which we have had a leak that revealed the games ahead of time.

The information came from a French medium called Dealabs and has never failed in its speculations. However, it seems that now he cannot launch an article commenting on the games without further ado and has had to resort to a really curious way to filter them.

From this medium they used a small note / statement in which it is hinted that Ark Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing would be two of the games that would arrive on PS Plus in March 2022.

Pulling picaresque and dropping the information without confirming that it is talking about PlayStation Plus, the statement seems more than obvious. Take a look:

Hello or good afternoon everyone. Lately I’m interested in Ark Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing, and I still want to buy them to play on my PS5. Knowing that I really don’t have any money, I am really hesitating to buy them. But hey, in the end, maybe I’ll wait until the beginning of next month. Thanks for your support.

Therefore, although we must be cautious with this type of information, Ark Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing They have already positioned themselves as two of the games that could be added to the service.

It will be necessary to be attentive to the next few days to know the official announcement by PlayStation. Also, these two games would be the ones that would be available on PS4. What about the title for PS5 users?

There is a candidate who could be chosen. We remember that GTA Online arrived for plusers in March and will be available for free for 3 months. Rockstar has already confirmed that GTA V and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will arrive on March 15.

Could it be related in some way? As we say, we will have to wait. In case you have something out of place in these aforementioned games, we leave you some quick information about them:

Ark Survival Evoled is a Survival game set in a fictional prehistoric era where dinosaurs walk alongside humans.

As for Team Sonic Racing, sega racing game It is a new version of the classic arcade karts that we have both in games like Mario Kart.