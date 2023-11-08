PS Plus Subscribers Can Get Free Overwatch 2 Bonus Pack

Reflexes Overwatch 2 has announced new content including a new Tank hero for Season 8, two future heroes for 2024, a new game mode called Clash, and a Clash map based on Hanamura.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim a free bundle in partnership with Overwatch 2, which includes Zenyatta’s Toybot skin and five Battle Pass tier skips.

Xbox players expressed frustration that the skin is not yet available for purchase on their platform, but is expected to become available as the holiday season approaches.





supervision 2 is offering PlayStation Plus subscribers a free bundle that includes a Christmas skin for one of the game’s most popular support heroes. This month, PS Plus subscribers will receive three games to download for free on Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Aliens: elite teamand Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

Blizzard’s popular FPS multiplayer hero supervision 2 He recently had a field day at BlizzCon 2023, revealing a ton of new content coming to the game soon. Mauga, next supervision 2 Tank, who will headline Season 8 next month, received a full reveal and was even available for all players to try out in-game over the weekend. Two more future heroes were teased, a new DPS hero called Venture and a support hero codenamed Space Ranger, both available in 2024. Blizzard also announced a new full-time game mode called Clash, as well as the first map of Clash, Hanaoka, which is based on the old Hanamura assault map from the original Supervision.

With the Christmas season knocking at the door, supervision 2 has teamed up with PS Plus to offer subscribers a free bundle to claim. On Twitter, Overwatch Calvary drew attention to the bundle, which includes Zenyatta’s Toybot skin along with five Battle Pass tier skips. This Christmas-themed Zenyatta skin is not new, as it was first introduced as part of Supervision‘s Winter Wonderland in 2020. The skin evokes a childhood Christmas spirit with a blue plastic cape, an old-school digital computer face, and colorful toy puzzle orbs.

With all five Battle Pass tier skips included, PS Plus subscribers would have to purchase the current one supervision 2 Battle Pass to get the most out of the package. Although the Zenyatta Toybot skin is offered for free, in a way, Supervision is incentivizing Battle Pass purchases with this bundle giveaway. Since Season 7 is about halfway through and the Battle Pass contains mostly Halloween-themed cosmetics, it doesn’t seem like it’s worth it for PS Plus users to purchase the Battle Pass this late in the season. Some Xbox players in the post expressed frustration that the skin is not yet available to purchase on Xbox; However, the skin will most likely appear in the in-game store on all platforms as the holiday season approaches.





PS Plus Overwatch 2 Bundle Items

Zenyatta Toybot Skin

5 Battle Pass Tier Skips

The Halloween-themed season 7 is nearing its home stretch as fans prepare for the full release of Mauga, the dual chain-gun Samoan tank landing next month. Fans should also look forward to the return of SupervisionThe annual Winter Wonderland event, which may look to introduce new Christmas skins for some of the game’s newest heroes, such as Ramattra, Lifeweaver, or Illari.