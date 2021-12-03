PS Plus, there is an extra free game on PS4 in December 2021 for users in Asia – Nerd4.life

Games PlayStation Plus from December 2021 were announced yesterday, but apparently there is a extra free game which will be made available, unfortunately only for users of the subscription service who are in Asia, apparently.

The title in question is Judgment, or the excellent third-person action adventure that looks like a sort of spin-off of Yakuza, developed by the same team and focused on the adventures of detective Takayuki Yagami dealing with a very complicated case in the good old district of Kamurocho, in Japan.

This is in addition to the other games announced for the PS Plus of December 2021 also in our part, namely Godfall: Challenger Edition, LEGO DC Super-Villains and Mortal Shell, in addition to the three PS VR games already available from last month. This is a great value addition, but sadly limited to PS Plus Asian accounts only, which is not easily bypassed if you are in other geographies, unless you pay for an additional subscription.

Shortly after the announcement of the free games of December 2021, several controversies have arisen because it has emerged that Godfall on PlayStation Plus is not the complete game, with the same edition which, moreover, is available for free from today also on the Epic Games Store in PC version.