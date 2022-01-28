PS Plus unleashes theories on the arrival of Project Spartacus, Sony’s answer to the Game Pass – Nerd4.life

There is a strange but also interesting theory emerging in the PlayStation community, including blogs and forums like ResetEra, according to which Project Spartactus – Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass – would be on the way based on one written in small print found in promotional material for PlayStation Plus.

As reported by several users, in recent months it seems that Sony has changed some specific names concerning free PS Plus games in the official promotional materials: precisely from this month, for the announcement of free PS4 and PS5 games in February 2022, Sony has changed an explanatory text placed on the presentation cover of the upcoming titles.

Under “February Monthly Games”, the official English art now reads “Available this month at no additional cost“. The change seems normal and harmless, but this has raised suspicions, as previously the writing had always been different: for the previous months, it read “For PlayStation Plus members” and in general, even previously, there was always a direct reference to PlayStation Plus.

This change, which has happened right now, according to some could herald the next announcement of Project Spartacus, or the new all-encompassing subscription service that had been leaked by Bloomberg in recent weeks, as a possible response from Sony to Xbox Game Pass, even if it would be something different anyway.

The idea is that the small change in writing could indicate a change in the naming or general organization of the free games of PlayStation Plus, which could be viewed differently once the new subscription system is launched.

The PS Plus free game naming change in February

Instead of being tied exclusively to PlayStation Plus, they would become free titles common to both the latter and Spartacus subscribers (or what his name will be), or a total change could be expected for the PS Plus name as well.

In any case, for the moment they are just wild theories of various users, so let’s wait: adding this to those about a possible State of Play in February 2022, the idea is mounting that the presentation of the new Sony subscription service could take place next month.