PS VR2, Sense controller: release date, price, features… everything we know about the future PS5 VR headset

Sony has formalized a new virtual reality headset, dubbed PlayStation VR2. It will be an accessory designed for the PlayStation 5. While waiting for its launch expected a priori for 2023 at the earliest, we take stock of the information and rumors about it.

In February 2021, Sony surprised everyone by delivering the first details on the future PlayStation VR headset. The accessory, which will use virtual reality to improve immersion in video games, will be associated with the PlayStation 5 – a console on which it is difficult to get your hands on, even several months after its launch. A little less than a year later, Sony gave it a name at CES 2022: the successor to PlayStation VR will be called… PlayStation VR2.

If virtual reality is still aimed at a niche audience, Sony is capitalizing on the encouraging launch of the first PlayStation VR – 5 million in sales – to continue to develop the technology in the right direction. Success will necessarily go through a catalog of quality games, a point that was lacking on the first generation. On this point, the new helmet can already count on the exclusivity Horizon Call of the Mountain.

While waiting for the release of the new PlayStation VR, here is what we know about it. Between the information shared by Sony and the first rumors, its contours are emerging.

PlayStation VR2 // Source: Sony

What is the name of the new PlayStation VR?

Sony is not the most creative manufacturer when it comes to choosing a name for its products. Which explains why the successor to PlayStation VR will simply be called PlayStation VR2. In this sense, the helmet respects the nomenclature in place since the very first console.

The name of the controllers associated with the PlayStation VR2 is a little more original: they will be called the PS VR2 Sense, in reference to the DualSense controller of the PlayStation 5.

What is the design of the PlayStation VR2?

Sony has yet to reveal the PlayStation VR2 design. We can expect a futuristic look, in the wake of that of the PS5 (and the first PlayStation VR). We also imagine that the look combining white and black will be part of it.

On the other hand, we know what the PS VR2 Sense look like.

PlayStation VR (2nd generation) // Source: Sony

What are the features of PlayStation VR2?

In its initial statement, Sony was content to say that the future PlayStation VR ” will benefit from gigantic advances in performance and interactivity “. The manufacturer is targeting several points for improvement: a single wire to connect to the console, a better quality visual experience and new controllers that will incorporate technologies introduced on the DualSense.

In an article published on May 10, 2021, the specialist site UploadVR shared several indiscretions about the headset, from reliable sources. They were confirmed in a press release published on January 4, 2022 by Sony.

The new PS VR will therefore be based on:

An OLED screen;

A definition of 4000 x 2040 pixels (i.e. 2000 x 2040 per eye) – against 1920 x 1080 pixels for the first generation;

A refresh rate of 90/120 Hz;

A wheel to adjust the placement of the lenses (better adaptation to the pupillary distance, specific to each user);

A foveal rendering;

A field of view of 110 degrees (compared to 100 for the first PlayStation VR);

HDR compatibility.

Foveal rendering, already at work on the HTC Vive Pro Eye, is a display optimization technique based on eye detection. It aims to improve the rendering of the elements on which the gaze is cast by sacrificing what is on the periphery – without the user noticing it. It allows to offer prettier graphics while saving resources.

Regarding motion recognition, the PlayStation VR2 will not need an external PlayStation camera. The sensors will be integrated: three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer, infrared proximity sensor and four cameras for monitoring the helmet and controllers.

Finally, the PlayStation VR2 will have a microphone and you can connect headphones to it.

PlayStation VR (2nd generation) // Source: Sony

What are the features of PlayStation VR2?

To further enhance immersion, Sony promises ” new sensory features “. They are related to eye tracking, vibrations produced by the headset and 3D Audio. ” For example, players will be able to feel a character’s pulse quicken during moments of high tension, a grating sensation when objects pass close to their character’s head, or even the thrust of a vehicle gaining speed. speed “, indicates the multinational. Gaze tracking can actually translate into in-game commands.

In a press release published on its blog on July 26, Sony gave some details on the features of the headphones:

The ability to quickly change the settings from the control center (brightness, etc.);

A “cinema” mode, to play 2D games on a large 1920 by 1080 pixel screen;

A “See through” mode, which uses the cameras present on the outside of the helmet to model the real world in the virtual environment (practical for looking for a physical object without removing the helmet);

The possibility of defining a play area in your living room, by drawing limits on the ground with the controller (if you pass them, the helmet tells us and displays the real world);

A “streaming” mode to film yourself while you play (the face is embedded at the bottom of the screen).

Note that these features are not new to the world of virtual reality. Sony has been inspired by what Oculus has been doing for several years now.

How will the PlayStation VR2 be hooked up to the PS5?

The PlayStation VR2 will not multiply the cables: it will simply have to be connected to the PlayStation 5 via the USB-C port located on the front of the console. An excellent point for the installation.

What are the features of the PS VR2 Sense controllers?

The PS VR2 Sense controllers were unveiled in a topic posted on March 18, 2021 on PlayStation Blog. Still equipped with motion recognition, they abandon the PlayStation Move stick format for ergonomics closer to the shape of the hand (two orbs). They are reminiscent of the controllers supplied with the Oculus Quest 2 – segment reference.

The controllers could be the main argument of PlayStation VR for PS5. Sony uses certain specificities of the DualSense to reinforce immersion. We will therefore find the adaptive triggers (integration of a tension when we press on it, the force of which can be adjusted by the studios) and the haptic feedback (finer vibrations). The manufacturer also mentions the detection of finger contact (for interactions without the need to press a button), via a capacitive sensor.

PlayStation VR (2nd generation) // Source: Sony

The PS VR2 Sense has a rechargeable battery via a USB-C port.

Here is the layout of the keys of the PS VR2 Sense :

right joystick left joystick PlayStation button

Option key

Action keys (Round / Cross)

R1 button

R2 button

right stick

R3 button PlayStation button

Option key

Action Keys (Triangle / Square)

L1 button

L2 button

left stick

L3 button

What is the PlayStation VR2 catalog?

For the moment, Sony has formalized only one game on PlayStation VR2: Horizon Call of the Mountain. It presents itself as a showcase, with an immersion in a universe with an incredible artistic direction.

At this time, it’s unclear if current VR titles will be backwards compatible. We recall in this regard that the first PlayStation VR works on PS5, by means of a free adapter to be requested from Sony.

The future PlayStation VR will in any case need a flagship game like Half Life: Alyx to convince owners of a PlayStation 5.

have also been confirmed :

Resident Evil Village ;

Resident Evil 4 ;

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners—Chapter 2 ;

No Man’s Sky.

PlayStation VR2 release date and price

” The development of our new VR system is still far from complete, so it will not be released in 2021 Sony said of a possible release date. We will have to wait until 2022, at the earliest, to acquire it. According to an indiscretion signed Bloomberg, the Japanese firm would aim for the end of the year, a good time to launch a new product. This would be two years after the launch of the PS5.

For the price, remember that the first PlayStation VR was launched at 400 euros. Its successor should cost at least as much, knowing that it takes a PS5 – 400 or 500 euros depending on the model – to make it work. On arrival, it will be a substantial investment for those concerned.