PS3 games appear on PS5: backward compatibility, are we there?

In these days there have been rumors circulating to say the least interesting that they would finally like the arrival of total backward compatibility on PS4 and PS5 of PS1, PS2, PS3 and even PSP games.

According to rumors that we can consider reliable, Sony is preparing to make available a subscription service that would see a kind of merger between the famous PlayStation Plus and the PlayStation Now.

The PS Now is in fact a subscription service that allows you to play many games in streaming, which are also included great classics of the past that have characterized the past generations of PlayStation consoles.

On this basis, and confirming what has been said, now images concerning the PS5 PlayStation Store, which features PS3 games.

For example, in one of the photos it is present Dead or Alive 5, the game icon is also accompanied by the price.

Usually if you view a PS3 game in the PS5 store the player should then be directed to the PlayStation Now version of the game; in this case it seems this is not the case at all, since the title is visibly priced at £ 7.99.

Uhhh. Not to panic anyone, but a PS3 game shouldn’t have a price when viewed on a PS5. Unless … pic.twitter.com/5CTACWGh7s – Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) January 16, 2022

Still on social media, other users have pointed out that a similar thing has also appeared with regard to Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands And Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones.

At this time, however, it is not possible to buy these PS3 games from the PS5 store but, given the previously mentioned news on the somewhat probable merger of the PS Plus and the PS Now in a single subscription service, the idea of ​​the long-awaited and desired backward compatibility. it seems ever closer and more probable.

In any case, if you haven’t already, we recommend that you check out the new January games on PS Now.