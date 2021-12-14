PS4 and PS4 Pro hacked again and maybe PS5 vulnerable too

Some hacker well known in the world of custom firmware for PlayStation consoles they let it be known through their Twitter profiles that a new one has been identified exploit of the operating system of PS4 and PS4 Pro which leads to a hack and installing custom firmware. The latter would allow you to perform homebrew software And unauthorized games.

New hack for PS4 and PS4 Pro, maybe PS5 too

Specifically, the hacker SpecterDev shared on Twitter a video showing custom firmware running on a PS4 console. Of course not the first exploit to undermine PS4 security but, unlike the previous ones, it can be exploited with relatively recent firmware. The hackers, in fact, managed to compromise consoles with firmware 9.00 and earlier, while Sony recently released the firmware 9.03.

Furthermore, according to other sources (specifically the hacker Znullptr), the exploit would also work on PlayStation 5. The team of hackers who identified the exploit, however, would not have a PS5 and for this reason it would not have been possible to test the compatibility of the exploit. All these news are obviously to be confirmed, even if they come from sources still considered reliable within the hacking ecosystem of PlayStation consoles.

The new generation console, moreover, already seems to be targeted by hackers, given that in the community there is a strong discussion about the violation obtained by TheFloW.