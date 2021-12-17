Tech

PS4 and Switch versions found on the official site – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Persona 4 Golden in version PS4 and Nintendo Switch was discovered on the official site of Atlus and Sega. We remind you that the game is currently already available in the PC version.

As you can see in the tweets below, on the official site A “version 2” of the page dedicated to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, the recently announced Persona 4-based fighting game has been discovered for PC, PS4 and Switch. This shows us the “Midnight Channel Collection” for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, which contains Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona 4 Golden.

It is specified that an archived version of the page, dating back to five days ago, did not include any reference to this special version of Persona 4, so this is a recent addition, which probably should not have gone public.

To support the idea of ​​the arrival of Persona 4 Golden on PS4 and Switch there is also Zippo – known leaker Nintendo –, which has published a new blog in which it states that not only the fourth installment of the saga will arrive on the two consoles, but will also be accompanied by a remaster of Persona 3 Portable. According to the leaker, both games will arrive in the course of 2022: however, it is not certain which of the two will arrive first.

Atlus has long confirmed that it wants to make more ports and remasters of its games and has confirmed the arrival of multiple Person-themed announcements, in celebration of the 25th anniversary: ​​many of these announcements have not yet been made. For now, however, they are only rumors and leaks: we will have to wait for the official confirmation or denial.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

GTA Trilogy, Rockstar Games gives us a gift a few days after launch

November 10, 2021

Gamer banned on Xbox until the year 9999: the reason

2 weeks ago

Comet flyer: last days to take advantage of unmissable discounts up to 50%

2 weeks ago

The trick to find out who pretends not to read your WhatsApp

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button