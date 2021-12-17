PS4 and Switch versions found on the official site – Nerd4.life

Persona 4 Golden in version PS4 and Nintendo Switch was discovered on the official site of Atlus and Sega. We remind you that the game is currently already available in the PC version.

As you can see in the tweets below, on the official site A “version 2” of the page dedicated to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, the recently announced Persona 4-based fighting game has been discovered for PC, PS4 and Switch. This shows us the “Midnight Channel Collection” for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, which contains Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona 4 Golden.

It is specified that an archived version of the page, dating back to five days ago, did not include any reference to this special version of Persona 4, so this is a recent addition, which probably should not have gone public.

To support the idea of ​​the arrival of Persona 4 Golden on PS4 and Switch there is also Zippo – known leaker Nintendo –, which has published a new blog in which it states that not only the fourth installment of the saga will arrive on the two consoles, but will also be accompanied by a remaster of Persona 3 Portable. According to the leaker, both games will arrive in the course of 2022: however, it is not certain which of the two will arrive first.

Atlus has long confirmed that it wants to make more ports and remasters of its games and has confirmed the arrival of multiple Person-themed announcements, in celebration of the 25th anniversary: ​​many of these announcements have not yet been made. For now, however, they are only rumors and leaks: we will have to wait for the official confirmation or denial.