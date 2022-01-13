PS4 dominates Switch, Xbox disappeared – Nerd4.life

Through IIDEA we have the opportunity to see the ranking of the best-selling games in Italy at the end of 2021, precisely in the days ranging from December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022. Through these data we can discover that PlayStation games are the best sellers, above Switch. Xbox, on the other hand, did not arrive.

Here she is classification of the best-selling games in Italy at the end of 2021 (the asterisk indicates the games of which we know only the physical data: the digital one is not calculated in this case):

FIFA 22 – PS4 Grand Theft Auto V – PS4 F1 2021 – PS4 Spider-man: Miles Morales – PS4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons * – Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe * – Switch Just Dance 2022 – Switch Spider-man – PS4 Call Of Duty: Vanguard – PS4 FIFA 22 – Switch

There Top 10 shows us that the best-selling games of the end of 2021 are all PS4 and Switch. Xbox is out of the top ten positions in Italy, in the reporting period. Not surprisingly, the most successful games are the usual suspects, from FIFA to GTA 5. Spider-Man’s success continues, but in PS4 format. The lack of PS5 game sales suggests that Sony’s current-gen console stocks are still very low.

Finally, here is the ranking of best-selling games on PC, always in the same period of time indicated above: