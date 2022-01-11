PS4 pre gold version stolen, watch out for spoilers

As you well know by now, unfortunately piracy has hit PS4 and is allowing dataminers to spread information on upcoming products with great ease, among which we also find Elden Ring. However, it seems that in the last few hours someone has got their hands onPlayStation 4 edition of Horizon Forbidden West.

In some way that is not yet known to the public, the copy of the game has ended up on the net and the players are taking advantage of it to gambling illegally the latest adventure starring the young Aloy. As you can easily imagine, the spread of the copy of the game is leading to the publication of a lot of material on social networks, which could not only spoil the experience of the players by revealing yet unknown gameplay mechanics, but also by anticipating important information about the story.

While waiting to find out what Sony’s reaction will be to a leak of this magnitude, we remind you that the editorial staff of Everyeye is against piracy and that tampering with the console is not only illegal, it could also damage the hardware beyond repair. We also invite you to visit the social networks with some attention, as in the coming days it will be very easy to come across spoilers on the exclusive PlayStation.

Have you already read the new details on Horizon Forbidden West abilities, companions and rewards?