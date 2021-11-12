PS5, a year later – Nerd4.life

Twelve months ago PS5 made its debut in the US and Japan, and then arrived in Europe a few days later: let’s retrace the first year of the Sony console.

PS5 turns one year old: the next generation Sony console arrived in American and Japanese stores on November 12, 2020, and then also landed in Europe a few days later. Twelve months of unquestionable success, with over 13.4 million units sold, but also of enormous and unprecedented problems of availability of its components that have made PlayStation 5 one of the most desired and hard to find electronic devices ever. Likewise, a first year that was able to give us videogame pearls, demonstrating the strength and talent of PlayStation Studios but necessarily bowing his head in the face of the difficulties of an international situation that has forced the postponement of many projects, some of which are of great importance in view of the weeks we are experiencing, sensationally devoid of exclusive first party.

The launch PlayStation 5, the two models of the console PS5 was launched on the market in two different versions: one equipped with a disc player and available at price of € 499.99, the other designed exclusively for the use of digital content, therefore without a disc player, available at a price of € 399.99. An unprecedented strategy for Sony, perhaps still premature: the bulk of the users were not and are not willing to give up the possibility of turning to retail when necessary, nor to abandon the old PS4 game collection, fully compatible with the new hardware. In this regard, subscribers to PlayStation Plus who switched to the next-gen console immediately received a special gift, the PS Plus Collection: a digital package consisting of eighteen games, which includes products such as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, The Last of Us Remastered, Days Gone, God of War, Bloodborne, Persona 5, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, The Last Guardian and more. Then, of course, there was the charm of the new hardware to unleash the enthusiasm: a design that certainly divided the fans, with a style that incorporates neo-futurist architecture and important volumes; but under the body a level of components, with processor Zen 2, GPU Ships and above all a very fast SSD NVMe M.2 with 5.5GB / s read speed. And then the DualSense controller, revolutionized compared to the DualShock and capable of offering not only excellent ergonomics, but also some interesting features, from haptic feedback to adaptive triggers. The launch of the PlayStation 5 was the biggest ever for a Sony console, despite the great difficulties of organizing it in the midst of a pandemic and the already quite pressing availability factor when the pre-orders opened, sold out within a few minutes. Buying a PS5 at Christmas 2020 wasn’t easy, to put it mildly, but it was just the beginning for a situation that has continued over the months and could last until 2023.

The games so far Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the most successful launch game on PS5 While aiming at a cross-gen approach in many ways distant from the initial statements of the Sony management, on the front of games PS5 started off pretty well and continued to be very convincingly supported; however, having to give up, as mentioned, some important exclusives that did not have time to come out in 2021, specifically God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West. The console’s launch line-up saw the presence of titles such as the extraordinary remake of Demon’s Souls, available only on next-gen, the excellent Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales with also the remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the fun platformer Sackboy: A Great Adventure and then third parties with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion and DIRT 5. Returnal, a combat sequence During the first quarter of 2021, the action stealth Hitman 3, the spectacular Ultimate Edition of Control, the remasters of Nioh and Nioh 2, as well as the next-gen versions of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Marvel’s Avengers and Crash Bandicoot arrived. 4: It’s About Time !. The only Sony exclusive, Destruction AllStars, launched directly in the PlayStation Plus catalog, in truth did not completely convince, raising some doubts about the first party catalog after the glories of the launch. Perplexities that however melted like snow in the sun in April, in front of the surprising Returnal: the roguelike-style third person shooter developed by Housemarque, which served as a prelude to the acquisition of the team by the Japanese house. An excellent start for the second quarter, which closed even more convincingly with the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, also an exclusive PlayStation 5 among the most anticipated. Deathloop, one of the best PS5 exclusives In between, the gothic and very solid horror of Resident Evil Village, the Genshin Impact phenomenon, the next-gen versions of Judgment, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, DOOM Eternal and A Plague Tale: Innocence. Excellent forerunners for a summer that saw the arrival of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, the paranormal adventure The Medium, Lost Judgment, the excellent remaster Diablo 2: Resurrected and two amazing exclusives like Deathloop and Kena: Bridge of Spirits. As mentioned, the autumn period has accused the lack of further first party productions, but on the cross-platform front the games were absolutely not lacking: we witnessed the debut of Alan Wake on PlayStation with the remaster, the arrival of Back 4 Blood with its Left 4 Dead-style co-op mechanics, to the excellent Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy tie-in … and the rest is recent, very recent history.