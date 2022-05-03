PS5: All the video games that are released in May 2022, by release date

ANDLast month great videogames like Nintendo Switch Sports, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga or Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, but May 2022 opens up endless opportunities for us to discover new sagas and genres. the gaming industry It goes beyond the Triple A and great titles are hidden in the shadows.

Video games and premieres of the first week of May in the gaming industry

Loot River for May 3, 2022 (Xbox One).

Trek to Yomi for May 5, 2022 (PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC).

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters for May 5, 2022 (PC).

Video games and premieres of the second week of May in the gaming industry

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising for May 10, 2022 (PS5).

This War of Mine: Final Cut for May 10, 2022 (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S).

Salt and Sacrifice for May 10, 2022 (PC).

source of madness for May 11, 2022 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch).

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story for May 12, 2022 (PC).

attempted 1942 for May 12, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

rogue lords for May 12, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

paratopic for May 13, 2022 (Xbox One).

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 for May 13, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

Evil Dead: The Game for May 13, 2022 (PC).

Video games and premieres of the third week of May in the gaming industry

Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong for May 19, 2022 (PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch).

Snow Bros Special for May 19, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

Souldiers for May 19, 2022 (PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch).

Dolmen for May 20, 2022 (PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC).

Video games and premieres of the fourth week of May in the gaming industry

Streets of Rage 4 for May 24, 2022 (Android and iOS).

My Time at Sandrock for May 26, 2022 (PC).

Sniper Elite 5 for May 26, 2022 (PC).

Kao the Kangaroo for May 27, 2022 (PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch).

Pac-Man Museum+ for May 27, 2022 (PC).