PS5 almost caught up by Xbox Series X | S in the latest Japanese sales charts

Over the last few hours, the Japanese sales rankings for the last week have been published, which have brought out a very interesting data in relation to the units sold of PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X | S.

As the Japanese business manager of Limited Run Games points out on Twitter, Alex Aniel, the one achieved by Microsoft in the week between 15 and 21 November 2021 it is an almost historical result that has not been repeated from now on 2006. Over the seven days considered by the Japanese hardware ranking, in fact, the Sony and Microsoft consoles have sold almost the same number of units and the difference in numerical terms is really low: PlayStation 5 (standard and digital version) has placed 4.307 unity against 3,422 by Xbox Series X | S. For those who do not follow the trend of the Japanese market on a weekly basis, this is an impressive result if we consider that usually very few Microsoft consoles are sold in the East. Obviously we cannot ignore the scarcity of both machines in the world, which probably significantly affected the ranking in question.

In this regard, we remind you that Microsoft is selling a lot of Xbox Series S and has recently decided to increase its production.