PS5 also available in Europe thanks to Sony, but there is bad news

By now even the walls know it, recover one PS5 in a simple way, at a normal price, it has become very complicated.

PlayStation 5 has been in high demand since launch, and still today it is sold out in a very short time whenever online and physical stores make it available.

A situation that has also created the notorious phenomenon of touts, which on some occasions were protagonists of events that are surreal to say the least.

PS5 is selling like hot cakes that there was a rumor, until a few hours ago, that Sony had restarted production of the PlayStation 4 to try to create a patch.

Sony is doing everything to succeed give his fans as many PS5 copies as possible, despite the fact that sales are generally doing well.

In recent months, the Japanese company he had created an initiative to allow users to purchase the console through a proprietary list, right to avoid the phenomenon of touting.

A stock of PS5s sold directly by Sony to its users, bypassing any other distribution channel. The company had promised that would expand the service, and so he did.

As reported VGC, the priority purchase list is now also available for Europe. By registering at this address with your PSN ID, you will be selected to purchase a console.

But there is bad news: Italy is not among these countries. Sony has in fact made it available for Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, but no other state of the European Union.

The fact that Sony has expanded this service it is certainly positive, but it is not so good to know that things will not change for Italy.

Also because PlayStation 2022 is full of games coming up, and it would be a shame not to be able to play them at their best if not thanks to the touts.

Among these there could also be Person 6, which it seems to be one of the great PS5 exclusives arriving during the course of the year.

Among the news there could also be the rival of Xbox Game Pass PlayStation, which according to Phil Spencer is inevitable.