PS5, an update anticipates the arrival of a new feature

PS5 received with the passing of several months updates and updates more or less important, to which now another rather interesting one is about to be added.

DualSense owners will soon be able to automatically upload screenshots and videos to thePlayStation mobile app.

Already in December the latest update proved to be quite important, so much so that even in the 2022 we will certainly see some good ones.

A beta of the app’s function has previously been tested in a few select regions, but according to what is also reported by Eurogamer.net it seems that distribution has started globally.

So far, users of the North America reported having received the novelty up and running, although there are no testimonies from European players (Italy included).

The update is to make sure that the screenshots and videos come automatically loaded on the mobile app, once the function is enabled. From there, they can then be edited and shared.

This means that users will no longer need to share various media on social media and, considering that consoles Xbox have long had a similar feature, it is not surprising that Sony has decided to catch up.

When the feature is available, a pop-up should confirm its activation: “Automatically upload your latest screenshots and video clips, and view them on the PlayStation App”it is read.

Have you read anyway that PlayStation 3 games started appearing on the PlayStation 5 store last week, so much so that a recent Trophy bug may have suggested it again?

Speaking of PS5 releases instead, you have seen that the new Uncharted will it include a very requested feature?

Finally, the new offer of the week is already available on the PlayStation Store, this time relating to a “deadly” game.