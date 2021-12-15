Tech

PS5 and accessibility, Sony launches a dedicated site and points to the future – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Sony launched a site dedicated toaccessibility from PS5, providing all the necessary information so that even users with disabilities can benefit from the experience offered by the new console.

These are not new concepts for the Japanese house: The Last of Us 2 was the video game with the best accessibility options, and more recently Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has made disabled players happy with its options.

“We at Sony Interactive Entertainment want to build a future for gamers of all abilities,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of SIE. “We use technology to make accessibility tools, products and services more sophisticated for the PlayStation community and to drive our mission: to connect the world through the power of play.”

As illustrates the video that you find at the head of the news, PlayStation 5 includes visual and sound options that are used precisely to increase the degree of accessibility of the platform and its contents.

“Creating an accessible world for gamers motivates us and inspires our work,” wrote Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios instead. “We aspire to create games that not only deliver immersive experiences, but also allow players to make meaningful connections, as we have so much in common through the joy of gaming.”

On the Sony site dedicated to accessibility, for the moment not yet available in Italian, all PS5 games are shown with their options, but also various information (for the most part already known) regarding accessibility on PS4.

Source link

