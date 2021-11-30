PS5 and Nintendo Switch resold instead of delivered, man arrested in Tokyo – Nerd4.life

Japan, a fifty-year-old man was arrested for having resold about two hundred between consoles and video games, including many PS5 And Nintendo Switch, intended for home delivery. The suspect confessed to the crime.

According to what was reconstructed by the Japanese media, the total value of the resold goods was 5.8 million yen (about 50,000 euros). The man’s profits would have amounted to about 3 million yen. According to reports, the man would have obtained about 200 pieces, mostly PS5 and Nintendo Switch, through an acquaintance, who works for an express courier. Instead of delivering them, however, he would have resold everything to shops in Akihabara.

PS5 is nowhere to be found

The Japanese media speak of an “unemployed person” (it is traditional for them to indicate the employment status of suspected criminals), but have not explained in detail the relationship between him and the express courier.

The man justified himself by saying that he had money problems, also confessing that he used them all to bet on horses. So it will be difficult to recover the stolen goods.

The ease with which the man was able to resell the consoles would derive from the very high demand for the same in Japan, where the supply crisis is making itself felt heavily. In fact, even here the situation is not rosy, so much so that the Xbox Series S has sold more than all the other consoles during Black Friday because it is the only one to be found in stores.