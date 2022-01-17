PS5 and PlayStation Now games, marriage in sight? Check a patent

As Sony refuses to comment on the rumors of Spartacus, the rumored project that should bring together PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now under a single subscription service, an interesting sighting comes up.

It has in fact recently become accessible a patent filed by Sony which seems to relate precisely to the future of the Japanese company’s streaming gaming service. The document – registered in the WIPO database (World Intellectual Property Organization – World Intellectual Property Organization) – in fact suggests a future landing of the PlayStation 5 games within the catalog of PlayStation Now. A turning point that would certainly be appreciated by the users of the service, but on which Sony has not offered official communications for now.

The protagonist of the patent is a technology aimed at compensating for the gap between two different game data management systems: HDD cloud servers on the one hand, and the SSD used by the new PlayStation 5 on the other. In this context, Sony technicians propose a solution based on the use of technologies NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express), which could facilitate the storage of a large volume of data at very high speed. Is this a first step towards including next-gen games within the PlayStation Now catalog?

Waiting to find out, we remind you that there is currently great excitement in the PlayStation community, following the spread of strange sightings of PS3 games on the PS Store on PS5.