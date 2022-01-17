PS5 and PS4 exclusives on day-one also on PC? Here’s what Benji-sales thinks – Nerd4.life

Sony will launch the PS5 and PS4 exclusives of PlayStation Studios too on PC on day-one? According to Benji-Sales, a well-known analyst and content creator, this is an unlikely scenario, at least for singleplayer games, but nevertheless he expects that shorter waiting times for the publication of PC ports.

Last Friday the PC version of God of War was released which is apparently grinding up excellent sales numbers, based on contemporary players and the sales rankings of Steam and Epic Games Store. This has opened various debates on social networks, with users wondering if Sony in the future will decide to launch the exclusive PlayStation simultaneously on consoles and PCs, without long waiting times. As you probably know, in fact, most of the PlayStation games on Steam and Epic Games Store arrived only years after their debut on PS4.

“Personally, I don’t think that’s going to happen in these generation of consoles for big story-centric singleplayer games,” says Benji-Sales, who nevertheless expects some waiting times reduced to just one year for the launch of PC ports of PlayStation Studios games.

Furthermore, Benji-Sales explains that things may be different with regards to multiplayer games, with Sony that could evaluate the simultaneous launch on PC and consoles to ensure a larger playerbase. In this sense, a first test could be The Last of Us multiplayer that Naughty Dog is working on.

“Maybe the big multiplayer projects could come out at the same time,” says Benji-Sales. “Naughty Dog’s Factions 2 will be a really interesting case to watch. Will the game be a PlayStation exclusive at launch or will they release it simultaneously on PC with crossplay? Usually for multiplayer games you want to have the largest playerbase possible. That game will tell us. a lot in my opinion. ”

Benji-Sales mentions the multiplayer Factions from The Last of Us, but we know that PlayStation Studios are most likely working on several multiplayer projects.

What do you think of it? Will Sony focus more on the PC market in the future or will it continue to give top priority to PS5 and PS4?