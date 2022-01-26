PS5 and PS4 free games announced by Sony – Nerd4.life

PlayStation Plus updates in February 2022 with a new batch of free PS5 and PS4 games for all subscribers to the Sony service.
Sony announced the PS5 and PS4 games for free for subscribers a PlayStation Plus which will be available at February 2022. As usual, these are three titles, specifically they are UFC 4, Planet Coaster and Assault on the Dragon’s Rock by Tiny Tina: A unique adventure in Wonderlands.
The free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in February 2022 will be available for download starting from Tuesday 1 February 2022 for the following platforms:
- EA Sports UFC 4 for PS4
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition for PS5
- Assault on Tiny Tina’s Dragon Keep: A unique adventure in Wonderlands on PS4
The announcement of the free PS Plus games is always greeted with great enthusiasm by PlayStation players and in particular the one relating to next month’s line-up was awaited with particular interest, given that for the first time in a long time (almost) all Free titles weren’t unveiled ahead of time by some deep throat leak.
We also remind you that you have until Monday 31 January to redeem the free games of the PS Plus of January 2022, namely Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 and Persona 5, and also the three PlayStation VR games that entered the subscription catalog in November, namely The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall.
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Planet Coaster: Console Edition is the best amusement park manager currently in circulation. An essential product for fans of the now “old” RollerCoaster Tycoon, which will also give great satisfaction to newcomers: the editor is very rich, the game modes present are basic but efficient, the possibilities of customization and modification practically infinite, and concern virtually every visual and gameplay aspect.
It allows you to create an amusement park from scratch, watch it grow and look for new ways to attract visitors. It also manages the staff at work. It is not an experience that can be of interest to all players, but all those interested will find it simply fantastic. For more details, we refer you to our review of the PS4 version of Planet Coaster.
EA Sports UFC 4
EA Sports UFC 4 is the last chapter of the series produced by Electronic Arts. It is a solid and multifaceted sports combat simulator, capable of involving us in matches of great strategic depth but also, possibly, of relaxing with some arcade-flavored duel in the side modes.
The Career is the main dish: it starts very well on the narrative level and then adopts a fairly standard structure which, however, does not lack details and interesting insights. On the gameplay front, one can only appreciate the streamlining of the controls, now substantially more accessible, and the greater dynamism given to some phases of the battle. To find out more, we recommend reading our EA Sports UFC 4 review.