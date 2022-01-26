PS5 and PS4 free games announced by Sony – Nerd4.life

PlayStation Plus updates in February 2022 with a new batch of free PS5 and PS4 games for all subscribers to the Sony service.

Sony announced the PS5 and PS4 games for free for subscribers a PlayStation Plus which will be available at February 2022. As usual, these are three titles, specifically they are UFC 4, Planet Coaster and Assault on the Dragon’s Rock by Tiny Tina: A unique adventure in Wonderlands. The free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in February 2022 will be available for download starting from Tuesday 1 February 2022 for the following platforms: EA Sports UFC 4 for PS4

Planet Coaster: Console Edition for PS5

Assault on Tiny Tina’s Dragon Keep: A unique adventure in Wonderlands on PS4 PlayStation Plus The announcement of the free PS Plus games is always greeted with great enthusiasm by PlayStation players and in particular the one relating to next month’s line-up was awaited with particular interest, given that for the first time in a long time (almost) all Free titles weren’t unveiled ahead of time by some deep throat leak. We also remind you that you have until Monday 31 January to redeem the free games of the PS Plus of January 2022, namely Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 and Persona 5, and also the three PlayStation VR games that entered the subscription catalog in November, namely The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A unique adventure in Wonderlands is a standalone version of the Borderlands 2 2013 expansion released a few months ago on PS4. A great way to pass the wait that separates us from the release of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It is an adventure that takes up the dynamics and madness of the Borderlands series, but in a fantasy and over the top context invented by the twisted mind of Tiny Tina, one of the most beloved characters of the Gearbox series. As in the base game, you can choose to play one of six unique Crypt Hunters, each with their own skills and powerful builds, and face the adventure alone or with friends thanks to the co-op campaign local and online.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition Planet Coaster Planet Coaster: Console Edition is the best amusement park manager currently in circulation. An essential product for fans of the now “old” RollerCoaster Tycoon, which will also give great satisfaction to newcomers: the editor is very rich, the game modes present are basic but efficient, the possibilities of customization and modification practically infinite, and concern virtually every visual and gameplay aspect. It allows you to create an amusement park from scratch, watch it grow and look for new ways to attract visitors. It also manages the staff at work. It is not an experience that can be of interest to all players, but all those interested will find it simply fantastic. For more details, we refer you to our review of the PS4 version of Planet Coaster.