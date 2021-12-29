PS5 and PS4 free games announced – Nerd4.life
Here are the PS Plus games of January 2022: these are three free titles for PS5 and PS4, of which we see all the details.
After the classic leak, the official announcement on PS Plus: here are the free PS4 and PS5 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers a January 2022, these are Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 and Persona 5 Strikers, with which to start the new year in the best possible way.
Specifically, i free PS Plus games January 2022 will be available from January 4 in these formats:
- Dirt 5 – PS4 and PS5
- Persona 5 Strikers – PS4
- Deep Rock Galactic – PS4 and PS5
Dirt 5
New chapter in the famous series of rally racing by Codemasters, Dirt 5 accompanied the launch of the next gen as one of the most interesting titles on the new platforms, having a version specifically developed for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S to exploit the new hardware potential.
It is a racing game defined as sim-falls, as a cross between simulation and arcade racing, mainly focused on off-road racing in different modes.
The driving model is however rich and complex, so as to satisfy both newbies and more experienced players in this area, therefore it is a game really suitable for everyone, as also demonstrated in our review of Dirt 5, complete with a career equipped with a certain narrative progression.
Persona 5 Strikers
Action-RPG-style digression of the famous Japanese RPG Persona 5 by Atlus, this Persona 5 Strikers is a really very interesting game, which starts from the solid narrative base established by the original game and develops on it a title brought more to action real. Developed by Omega Force, the game takes up the typical style of the productions of the team in question with a certain tendency towardsaction musou, or with the protagonists immersed in real armies of enemies to be defeated with the sound of special moves and various techniques.
As also reported in our review of Persona 5 Strikers, the game is recommended above all to lovers of the original, because it also allows you to deepen various aspects of the characters, but it can also be appreciated by those who are more inclined to pure action.
Deep Rock Galactic
Completely changing genres and atmospheres, Deep Rock Galactic is a particular one cooperative first person shooter in a sci-fi setting. The game, developed by Ghost Ship Games on Unreal Engine 4, focuses on PvE combat: players play “space dwarves” engaged in various missions on the surfaces of alien planets, to recover lost equipment, artifacts and various technologies. In this way, the stylistic elements of the fantasy RPG mix with the sci-fi and the FPS in a very particular mixture, which gives an atmosphere to this cooperative shooter very inclined to tactical action given the presence of different classes for the characters. .
As demonstrated in our Deep Rock Galactic review, the experiment was perfectly successful and this is a game to download and try without reservations.
We also remind you that up to January 3, 2022 you can download the free games of the PlayStation Plus of December 2021, namely Goodfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell and DC Super Villains. In addition to these, the three will also be available until that day PlayStation VR games entered PS Plus in November, namely The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall.