PS5 and PS4 free games announced – Nerd4.life

Here are the PS Plus games of January 2022: these are three free titles for PS5 and PS4, of which we see all the details.

After the classic leak, the official announcement on PS Plus: here are the free PS4 and PS5 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers a January 2022, these are Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 and Persona 5 Strikers, with which to start the new year in the best possible way. Specifically, i free PS Plus games January 2022 will be available from January 4 in these formats: Dirt 5 – PS4 and PS5

Persona 5 Strikers – PS4

Deep Rock Galactic – PS4 and PS5

Dirt 5 PS Plus January 2021, here are the free games for PS4 and PS5 dedicated to subscribers New chapter in the famous series of rally racing by Codemasters, Dirt 5 accompanied the launch of the next gen as one of the most interesting titles on the new platforms, having a version specifically developed for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S to exploit the new hardware potential. It is a racing game defined as sim-falls, as a cross between simulation and arcade racing, mainly focused on off-road racing in different modes. The driving model is however rich and complex, so as to satisfy both newbies and more experienced players in this area, therefore it is a game really suitable for everyone, as also demonstrated in our review of Dirt 5, complete with a career equipped with a certain narrative progression.

Persona 5 Strikers Persona 5 Strikers blends action and storytelling Action-RPG-style digression of the famous Japanese RPG Persona 5 by Atlus, this Persona 5 Strikers is a really very interesting game, which starts from the solid narrative base established by the original game and develops on it a title brought more to action real. Developed by Omega Force, the game takes up the typical style of the productions of the team in question with a certain tendency towardsaction musou, or with the protagonists immersed in real armies of enemies to be defeated with the sound of special moves and various techniques. As also reported in our review of Persona 5 Strikers, the game is recommended above all to lovers of the original, because it also allows you to deepen various aspects of the characters, but it can also be appreciated by those who are more inclined to pure action.