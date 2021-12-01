PS5 and PS4 free games announced – Nerd4.life

Here are the PS Plus games of December 2021: these are three free video games for PS5 and PS4. All the details.

Now it’s official: Sony has announced the last round of 2021’s free PS4 and PS5 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Here are the downloadable games a December 2021, at no additional cost, from subscribers to PS Plus: Godfall, Mortal Shell and LEGO DC Super-Villains, to which are added the three titles for PlayStation VR already available from last month and which will remain available until January 3, 2022, namely The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall. Specifically, i free PS Plus games December 2021 will be available in these formats: Godfall – PS5 and PS4

Mortal Shell – PS4

LEGO DC Super-Villains – PS4

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – PS VR

Until You Fall – PS VR

The Persistence – PS VR

Godfall Godfall PS5 launch title, also recently arrived on PlayStation 4, Godfall – the first free game of the PS Plus of December 2021 – was not the action capable of showing us the potential of the next-gen that we would have hoped for. The narrative, even the emerging one, is superficial, while the gameplay is a mix between Warframe and Destiny not always successful. We are therefore talking about a looter shooter with a third-person view, where the focus of the player is all in the collection of an increasingly better equipment with the aim of enhancing their avatar and thus being able to face challenges of increasing level to collect further loot, in a gameplay loop that, theoretically, never runs out. Particularly, The Challenger Edition here present represents a new edition of the game, which includes the endgame modes ma not the story mode principal. With this, we immediately have access to a variety of lethal weapons and skill points, allowing you to try out all three endgame modes: Lightbringer, Dream Stones and Tower of Evidence Ascended, but there is no story mode. Play in 3-player co-op mode to show your skills, perfect your build and destroy your enemies. The cooperative mode of the Challenger Edition is compatible with all updated editions of Godfall and supports cross-gen play. Despite gaps and defects however, he manages to snatch a few hours of fun during his main campaign, thanks to a visceral and immediate combat system. We therefore advise you to download it, it could give you some unexpected satisfaction. Here is our Godfall review.

Mortal Shell Mortal Shell Let’s stay in the action field with Mortal Shell – the second free game of the PS Plus of December 2021-, a medieval fantasy with a particularly cryptic lore and “anime” to be consumed around a “bonfire”. It would seem a real souls-like in short, but some substantial differences make Cold Symmetry’s work an action RPG closer to the model of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Once the adventure has started, it thrives on ups and downs, and perhaps forgets that it is not enough to borrow some characteristics to reach the greatness of Miyazaki’s works. More compact and contained than the From titles, with a combat system not devoid of unique elements, it left us with a sense of incompleteness. But despite the flaws, shell mechanics alone may be worth your time Here is our Mortal Shell review.

LEGO DC Super-Villains LEGO DC Super-Villains The selection of the month ends with LEGO DC Super-Villains, the third free game of the PS Plus of December 2021. One of the many games licensed by TT Games LEGO, which, however, can count on one factor not insignificant: it is not inspired by no movie. This condition has granted developers one important creative freedom, which allowed them to focus on the villains in a kind of LEGO Suicide Squad. It all starts in the prison where they are incarcerated Lex Luthor and other well-known super-criminals, where the Gotham City police have also hidden a metahuman with the ability to absorb the powers of others: it is you, a customizable protagonist through a nice interface that allows you to almost entirely change his appearance. A gimmick that alone makes the next escape attempt hilarious and original, which fans of the DC comics and the characters depicted will love to madness. The many small innovations introduced do not change the proven gameplay of the series by one iota, but if you are not bored with LEGO games we can only strongly advise you to play this little gem of the genre. Here is our LEGO DC Super-Villains review.