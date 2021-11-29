PS5 and PS4 games at a discount with the End of the Year Offers – Nerd4.life

With the end of Black Friday promotions, the PlayStation Store from today it offers a wide range of discounts for PS5 and PS4 games thanks to End of Year Offers, arrive just in time for Cyber ​​Monday. The games on offer include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, God of War and Grant Turismo Sport, among others.

Most offers will end at 00:59 of 23 December. There are so many games on offer and it would be impossible to list them all in this article. Among the promotions we find some of the games that marked the last generation exclusively and not, such as God of War, Bloodborne GOTY, GT Sport, Persona 5 Royal, Resident Evil 7 and DOOM.

PlayStation Store

Here is a small selection of PlayStation Store’s End of Year Offers:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe – 44.99 euros

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition – € 17.49

Brothers: a Tale of two Sons – 3.99 euros

Doom – € 5.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – € 9.79

Fallout 4 – € 7.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – € 17.49

God of War – 9.99 euros

Gran Turismo Sport – 9.99 euros

Persona 5 Royal – 23.99 euros

Resident Evil 7 – € 9.99

Ratchet & Clank – 9.99 euros

Little Nightmares – 4.99 euros

You can consult the entire catalog of the PlayStation Store’s End of Year Offers at this address.

Staying on the subject, did you know that The Last of Us 2 was the best-selling game on the Sony store during Black Friday 2021?