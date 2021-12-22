PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros with January Discounts – Nerd4.life

This week the PlayStation Store Sony kicked off the January discounts with hundreds of new promotions. Among these we also find a wide choice of PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros, a modest figure and within everyone’s reach, but thanks to which it is possible to get your hands on many interesting titles or recover some potential pearl that you have previously snubbed.

Below is a selection of PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros with the PlayStation Store January Discounts:

Ghost of Tsushima Legends for PS5 and PS4 at 9.99 euros (-50%)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for PS5 for 9.99 euros (-80%)

ARK: Survival Evolved for PS4 at € 9.89 (-67%)

The Sims 4 for PS4 for 4.79 euros (-80%)

Tekken 7 for PS4 for 9.99 euros (-80%)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PS4 at 9.99 euros (-50%)

The Last of Us Remastered for PS4 at 9.99 euros (-50%)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PS4 at 7.99 euros (-60%)

Metro Exodus for PS5 and PS4 at 7.49 euros (-75%)

Fallout 76 for PS4 for 9.99 euros (-75%)

Bloodborne for PS4 for 9.99 euros (-50%)

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin for PS4 for 4.99 euros (-75%)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for € 9.99 (-50%)

Until Dawn for PS4 for 9.99 euros (-50%)

Assetto Corsa for PS4 at € 8.99 (-70%)

PlayStation Store logo

Among the games on offer for less than 10 euros from the PlayStation Store we find a good number of PS4 exclusives. It starts with the remastered versions of The Last of Us and the Uncharted series up to Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (includes The Frozen Wilds expansion), Bloodborne and Ghost of Tsushima Legends (the popular multiplayer sector of the Sucker Punch game) all for only 9.99 euros.

There is also a great classic like The Witcher 3, also available for 9.99 euros in its Game of the Year version. To pass the time while waiting for the release of Elden Ring, however, Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin could be for you. It isn’t among the best FromSoftware games, but at $ 4.99 it’s definitely worth giving it a chance.

Staying on the subject of offers, here is a selection of the PlayStation Store January Discounts currently underway.