PS5 and PS4 games for less than 20 euros with the new offers – Nerd4.life

They are now available new offers of the PlayStation Store, which this time dedicated to a rich selection of PS5 and PS4 games for less than 20 euros. Among the various titles on offer, given the price range, we find some of the most popular games on PS4 such as Detroit: Become Human, Persona 5, Prey and Dying Light Enhanced Edition, just to name a few.

At this address you will find the page dedicated to games for less than 20 euros on offer on the PlayStation Store with all the promotions available. Below is a selection of some of the most attractive discounts:

Detroit: Become Human – 14.99 euros (-50%)

Person 5 – € 17.99 (-70%)

The Last Guardian – 13.99 euros (-60%)

Little Nightmares – 4.99 euros (-75%)

Dirt Rally 2.0 – 7.49 euros (-75%)

Rez Infinite – € 8.99 (-70%)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition – 19.54 euro (-77%)

Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition – € 8.99 (-70%)

Need for Speed ​​Heat – 13.99 euros (-80%)

Prey – € 14.99 (-50%)

Dying Light Enhanced Edition – 11.99 euros (-60%)

The Forest – 6.79 euros (-60%)

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – € 12.49 (-75%)

Jurassic World Evolution – 12.49 euros (-75%)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – € 9.79 (-86%)

Most of the new PlayStation Store offers will be valid until February 3, 2022. We also point out that, as usual, some of the games in promotion provide greater discounts for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

What do you think of the new PlayStation Store discounts? Is there any offer that particularly appeals to you? Let us know in the comments.