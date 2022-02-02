PS5 and PS4 games on offer with discounts “The choice of critics” – Nerd4.life

The PlayStation Store updates with a rich selection of offers for PS5 and PS4 gameswith the new ones discounts of the series “The choice of critics”, which, as the name suggests, features some of the most popular titles in the press. Promotions involve Call of Duty: Vanguard, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, and more.

The offers, as usual, are so many and for all tastes, you can find the complete list at this address. Below you will find a list with some of the offers in the foreground:

Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition for PS4 at 45.49 euros (-35%)

Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross Gen Bundle for PS4 and PS5 at 55.99 euros (-30%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5 at 40.19 euros (-33%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5 at 59.99 euros (-25%)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 at 59.99 euros (-25%)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS5 and PS4 at 59.99 euros (-25%)

Far Cry 6 for PS4 and PS5 at 41.99 euros (-40%)

Deathloop for PS5 at 41.99 euros (-40%)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe for PS4 and PS5 at € 35.99 (-60%)

It Takes Two for PS4 and PS5 for 19.99 euros (-50%)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS4 & PS5 at 27.99 euros (-30%)

Residen Evil Village Deluxe for PS4 and PS5 at 39.99 euros (-50%)

Back 4 Blood for PS4 and PS5 at 41.99 euros (-40%)

Tales of Arise for PS4 and PS5 at 48.99 euros (-30%)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY for PS4 at 34.99 euros (-50%)

God of War for PS4 at 9.99 euros (-50%)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PS5 at 44.79 euros (-44%)

Diablo 2 Resurrected for PS4 and PS5 for 29.99 euros (-25%)

Mafia: Definitive Edition for PS4 for 19.99 euros (-50%)

PlayStation Store

Most of the new PlayStation Store offers will be valid until February 17, 2022. We also point out that as usual some of the games in promotion provide greater discounts for PlayStation Plus subscribers. In this regard, we also point out the PS Plus subscription for 3 months is currently on offer at half price for all users without a subscription active.

What do you think of the new PlayStation Store discounts? Is there any offer that particularly appeals to you? Let us know in the comments.