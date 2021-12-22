PS5 and PS4 games on offer with January Discounts – Nerd4.life

As promised, the January discounts of the PlayStation Store, with hundreds and hundreds of PS5, PS4 and PSVR games on offer with discounted prices up to 75%. Here are some of the most interesting promotions.

At this address you will find the page dedicated to the January Discounts of the PlayStation Store with all the promotions available. Below is a selection of some of the most attractive offers:

FIFA 22 for PS5 at € 47.99 (-40%)

FIFA 22 for PS4 at € 34.99 (-50%)

Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 and PS4 at 55.99 euros (-30%)

Far Cry 6 for PS4 and PS5 at 41.99 euros (-40%)

Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy for PS4 and PS5 at 45.49 euros (-35%)

Battlefield 2042 Cross-gen Bundle for PS5 and PS4 at 59.99 euros (-25%)

Battlefield 2042 for PS4 for € 46.89 (-25%)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS5 and PS4 at 29.99 euros (-25%)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 at 59.99 euros (-25%)

GTA 5 Premium Edition for PS4 at € 14.69 (-58%)

Deathloop for PS5 at 34.99 euros (-50%)

It Takes Two for PS5 and PS4 at 19.99 euros (-50%)

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PS5 and PS4 at € 47.99 (-20%)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS5 and PS4 at 59.99 euros (-25%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 and PS4 at 40.19 euros (-33%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for 23.99 euros (-60%)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS5 and PS4 at 34.99 euros (-50%)

Diablo 2: Resurrected for PS5 and PS4 for 29.99 euros (-25%)

Resident Evil Village for PS5 and PS4 at € 30.09 (-57%)

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 at 24.99 euros (-50%)

Life is Strange: True Colors for PS4 and PS5 at 38.99 euros (-35%)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PS5 at € 39.99 (-20%)

Tales of Arise for PS5 and PS4 at 48.99 euros (-30%)

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition for PS4 at 34.99 euros (-50%)

PlayStation Store

Most of the offers will be available until January 8, 2022 and as usual PlayStation Plus subscribers can get an additional discount on certain offers.

What do you think of the PlayStation Store January Discounts? Is there any offer that particularly appeals to you? Let us know in the comments.