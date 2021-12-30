PS5 and PS4, here are the best indies of 2021 according to Shuhei Yoshida – Nerd4.life

Shuhei Yoshida, head of the PlayStation Indies division, has compiled a list with his twelve on the PS Blog best indies of 2021 for PS5 And PS4. A list in random order, but very interesting and with more than one surprise.

“In 2021 I had the opportunity to try more games than ever before,” wrote Yoshida, who showed Horizon Zero Dawn in action on the Steam Deck a few days ago. “PlayStation 5 it allowed me to reduce waiting times for the games that interest me and also to enjoy the fast loading due to the incredible speed of the console’s SSD. “

So let’s see the top 12 of Shuhei Yoshida as regards the best indies landed on the PlayStation platforms in the course of 2021.

Shuhei Yoshida

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

“This beautiful and difficult Japanese exploration platformer offers an interesting approach to combat: find the downed knights, purify their souls to convince them to fight for you, and defeat certain enemies in order to use their abilities.”

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

“At first glance, Chicory might resemble an interactive coloring book, but it actually hides an engaging adventure. Insecurity and redemption are issues that everyone can relate to.”

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

“It is the game that, of all the ones I have tried this year, impressed me the most. Moreover, it is also the only one that I cannot reveal too much about without anticipating the twists that await you. I will say only this: not be fooled by its dating simulator look. “

Puzzling Places

“This photogrammetric puzzle game challenges you to recreate various real-world locations by taking and putting pieces together, like a VR puzzle.”

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch

“This game stars a heroic bunny who has a huge mechanical punch on his back and delivers incredible hand-to-hand combat. (The Shanghai-inspired dieselpunk aesthetic is wonderful.)

Hades

“All the elements of this Supergiant Games roguelike are sublime: breathtaking combat, superb game mechanics, fascinating characters, incredible voice acting … it is impossible to stop playing it. It really is a perfect game.”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

“A third person action adventure game with wonderful character animation and thrilling combat. Gather little creatures known as” Rot “to help you win battles and solve puzzles.”

Song in the Smoke

“A PS VR game set in a prehistoric era where survival depends on building, hunting and fighting skills. Clash with scary creatures and be mesmerized by the sights of this atmospheric survival simulator.”

Jett: The Far Shore, artwork from the game

Jett: The Far Shore

“In the first 30 minutes, you will be able to see the most cinematic opening offered by any game released this year – you will immediately immerse yourself in the character elected by the community to survive in a new colony.”

Death’s Door

“This isometric action-adventure title combines various combat scenarios with short puzzles to create an immersive story set in the afterlife.”

Solar Ash

“Blast through the clouds and slide down the tracks in this wonderful science fiction world. Fight enemies and defeat giant bosses – exploration will grant you collectibles and discover the past of this world.”

Among Us

“One of the funniest multiplayer experiences I’ve tried this year. You’ll need to find out who are the crew members who will help you prepare for launch and who are the imposters who want to kill everyone.”