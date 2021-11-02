PS5 and PS4, November 2021: the best games of the month

In November, the challenge between Call of Duty and Battlefield is renewed on PlayStation with the new episodes of the two series, but there is also GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition

Between the games best coming to November 2021 on PS5 And PS4 there are undoubtedly Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, the new episodes of the shooter series produced respectively by Activision and Electronic Arts, which also this year will renew their challenge although with different assumptions. The month that has just begun also marks the debut of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, the long-awaited remastered collection of the three classic episodes of the Rockstar Games franchise, and the investigative adventure Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, which tells the origins of the famous detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard, some of the protagonists of the campaign Out on PS5 and PS4 on November 5th We return to fight in the second World War with Call of Duty: Vanguard, the new episode of the Activision series developed by Sledgehammer Games. This time we will be catapulted on previously unexplored fronts, under the command of a team of soldiers from different origins who will have the task of infiltrating behind enemy lines to carry out an important task. There countryside single player will obviously be assisted by a rich and exciting multiplayer sector, equipped with twenty maps already at launch and a large number of new weapons and accessories, which we can modify through a specific feature. Finally, the Zombie campaign will reveal the background of the horrors we witnessed in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a chase sequence Out on PS5 and PS4 on November 11th Surprisingly announced just weeks after release, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is a collection that includes the remastered editions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City And Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These are the classic episodes of the Rockstar Games series, released on PlayStation 2 between 2001 and 2004, revised and corrected for the occasion. We will therefore be able to relive (or recover in guilty delay) the three engaging stories, with their overtime personages, and carry out increasingly dangerous missions in completely restored environments. The graphics of the three titles have in fact been brought to high definition, the frame rate doubled, the effects improved and the polygonal models wrapped in new textures for a cartoonish and surprising style.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, the protagonist during a fight Out on PS5 and PS4 on November 16th Frogwares tells the origins ofmost famous detective in the world in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, showing us a bright but rebellious young Sherlock who is grappling with a difficult case to solve when forced to return to the place where his mother died. Still inexperienced but certainly determined, the protagonist will not back down in the face of danger! Characterized by a structure open world which promises to be quite rich, the game will provide us with several options to solve every situation, even the most excited ones. The decisions we make during the adventure will have consequences, so we will have to choose well and not disdain the help of our travel companion, Jon.

Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042, a wingsuit soldier trying to escape a tornado Out on PS5 and PS4 on November 19th After Call of Duty a few years ago, this time it’s up to Battlefield 2042 to present itself to the public with a system exclusively multiplayer, devoid of a narrative campaign but still able to tell the story of a dystopian future and a great war that could save the world … or doom it definitively to destruction. Featuring competitive modes capable of staging large-scale battles, in which up to 128 players, the title developed by DICE focuses as usual on the quality and extension of the maps to make the experience always lively and interesting, but also on the novelty of natural disasters and on an even deeper degree of destructibility: elements that, together, they will make sparks.