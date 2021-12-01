PS5 and Xbox Series X, a law against touts bots in the US – Nerd4.life

PS5 And Xbox Series X are still nowhere to be found, and in the US some politicians of the Democratic Party have proposed a design of law in order to ban the use of the so-called grinch bots, which is the system used by touts to buy consoles automatically.

According to the CEO of NVIDIA PS5, Xbox Series X and the new GPUs will also be unavailable in 2022 due to the crisis of semiconductors, and if we add to this the unfair practices put in place by scalper, the resulting situation appears dramatic for ordinary users.

In fact, touts use gods bot that are aimed at the major online retailers and are automatically updated, checking the availability of the products and then purchasing them as soon as possible, within a few moments and in the quantity established by the attacker on duty.

Hence the need for Stopping Grinch Bots Act, presented by Congressman Paul Tonko and Senators Richard Blumenthal, Charles Schumer and Ben Ray Lujan, on paper a tool that could make life more difficult for scalpers.

If the proposal were converted into law, as happened previously to another bill presented by Tonko and concerning the purchase of tickets online, it would effectively make illegal the use of these bots and would also force these people to make their purchases like others.

“At a time when families should be free to spend time together, grinch bots are forcing Americans to continually check online sites in hopes of finding an affordable gift or resigning themselves to paying. exorbitant figures to get it. “