PS5 and Xbox Series X recreated in LEGO format, with a surprise inside – Nerd4.life

LEGO and video games have had a close relationship for some time. An enthusiast then shaped this relationship by creating PS5 and Xbox Series X in LEGO format, with a little surprise inside.

Let’s talk about BrickinNick, which recreated PS5, Xbox Series X and related controllers with LEGO bricks, precisely in real size. You can see a video shared on Twitter below. The creator also asks to support his idea through ideas.lego, a site that allows you to propose your projects and, in case of success with the public and interest from the company, to transform them into real LEGO sets to be put on the market.

As you can see, the consoles have been beautifully crafted. For sure PS5 is the most complex to make, with its curved structure, while Xbox Series X has more regular and squared shapes, easy to recreate with LEGO. In addition, the two consoles can be opened and inside we find videogame-themed characters and objects.

In the case of PlayStationfor example, a driving game (Gran Turismo?), Ratchet & Clank (the wrench and robot are clear) and LittleBigPlanet (the transparent tree and spheres are an easy clue) have been recreated.

Image

Image

Tell us, what do you think of these LEGO models? Were they well done?

