PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, for the next-gen exclusives will you have to wait until 2023? – Multiplayer.it

PS5 And Xbox Series X | S are extremely powerful platforms, but to make the most of them, developers need to design their games as next-gen exclusives, thus interrupting the support of PS4 and Xbox One: a choice that will hardly materialize before 2023, albeit with some differences.

In our semiconductor crisis special we explained what are the reasons why it is really difficult to buy one at the moment PlayStation 5 or one Xbox Series X: in short, the pandemic has triggered a series of mechanisms that the international market is struggling to counter.

PS5 Digital Edition

Some of the most important producers hypothesize a gradual return to normal in the course of 2022 and a fundamentally stable situation in 2023, clearly where no further incidents should occur as regards the fight against COVID-19 and its variants.

Similarly, for the CEO of AMD PS5 and Xbox Series X will reach the peak of sales in 2023 and can therefore boast a installed base enough to justify projects designed exclusively for these platforms, whether it is first party games or thick third party games obviously also coming out on PC.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

Sony and Microsoft are aware of what the path should be between now and the next twelve months, and it is therefore no coincidence that both are continuing to announce titles cross-gen to best cover the exciting 2022 calendar.

However, to be fair, between the two it is the Redmond house that has already clarified when Xbox One support ends; at least from the hardware point of view, since with xCloud in theory even the former flagship will remain on track. Well, it will happen next fall.

In fact, on 11 November 2022, Starfield is expected to be released, the first and precious result of the acquisition of Bethesda, but in the same period or perhaps slightly earlier, Forza Motorsport, Indiana Jones and the long-awaited Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 could also arrive, shown with a gameplay video at TGA 2021.

In short, while PlayStation will continue to carry forward its concept of generations, in a completely legitimate way considering the 116.4 million PS4s sold worldwide, Microsoft will be able to get rid of this “burden” a little faster, also taking advantage of an interesting tool like the aforementioned xCloud, and arrive at next Christmas with a line-up of true next-gen exclusives.

Will this be the scenario for you too at the end of 2022? Let’s talk about.