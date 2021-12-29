PS5 and Xbox Series X will reach the peak of sales in 2023, for the CEO of AMD – Nerd4.life

Lisa Su, the AMD CEO, she said she was impressed by the large consumer demand for PS5 and Xbox Series X and expects that the sales of the two consoles will also be high in the course of 2022, subsequently reaching the peak in 2023.

It is certainly no secret that the semiconductor crisis is heavily afflicting the electronics market and therefore also the production of PS5 and Xbox Series X which, more than a year after launch, are still difficult to find in stores. Looking at the sales figures, however, it is clear that regardless of the chip procurement issues, both consoles are in high demand by consumers.

“I think this console life cycle, when you look at it in its entirety, has been fantastic,” said Lisa Su in a meeting with shareholders of AMD, which produces the processors and GPUs for the two consoles, among other things. “We have shipped so many products and so the fact that demand is still so high tells us something about the potential of Sony and Microsoft consoles in this cycle. We will continue to increase production. We expect 2022 to be another year of growth for consoles. . Looking at the typical life cycle of consoles usually the peak year is usually fourth and therefore maybe it will be 2023. ”

PS5 and Xbox Series X

In October Lisa Su stated that the semiconductor crisis will continue into 2022, with the first signs of recovery only being seen during the second half of the year thanks to the new production plants.