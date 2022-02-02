PS5 at 17.2 million units sold, PS4 at 116.8 million – Nerd4.life

Sony has published the last financial report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from which we learn that PS5 has reached 17.2 million units soldwhile PS4 surpassed 116.8 million units.

As market analyst Daniel Ahmad reports on Twitter, in comparison, PS4 had reached 20.2 million units in the same period of time. However this difference is justified by the semiconductor crisisa problem Sony expects will persist for the foreseeable future as well.

The data shared by Sony in fact reveal that in the last three months of 2021, 200,000 units of PS4 and 3.9 million PS5 were placed on the market. For the flagship console it is a decrease of 0.6 million units distributed compared to 4.5 million in the same period of the previous year. For PS4, however, we are talking about a decrease of 1.2 million units compared to the 1.4 million distributed at the end of 2020.

Due to low hardware sales, Sony records a drop in revenues of 8 million dollars on an annual basis for the reference quarter. At the same time, however, operating profit increased 15% year on yeardue to the lower costs recorded by the PlayStation business and for the production of PS5, so much so that it is the second best quarter ever for the PlayStation division.