PS5 available at GameStop today, December 22, 2021 – Nerd4.life

At this time, at GameStop, it’s available PS5. Today, December 22, 2021, you can buy PlayStation 5 on the GameStop website in a bundle version, contrary to what was initially announced.

The bundle, with a total cost of approx 676 euros, includes:

PS5

PS Plus 1 year

DualSense controller black

PS5 Official HD Camera

Official PS5 remote control

Multiplatform Sades Headset

Trust GXT 210 Scorp microphone

You can find – if you are fast enough – PS5 on the GameStop site at this address: right now the site is creating the login queue. Once you open the page, you don’t have to exit: it will update automatically when it’s your turn and you can try to buy PS5.

We already knew from yesterday, as we reported in our previous news, that PS5 would be available today, December 22, 2021, on the GameStop website. However, the actual start time of the sale had not been announced, so we had to wait for it to be confirmed during the live stream on the GameStop Twitch channel.

We remember that the PS5 packaging Includes console, DualSense controller (standard white color), HDMI 2.1 cable, power cord and instruction booklets. Add to this the additional elements that must be purchased as part of the bundle.

Tell us, did you by any chance manage to grab a PS5? Or will you spend this Christmas without Sony’s next-gen?