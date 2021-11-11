PS5 available from GameStop in store today 11 November, for an internal document – Nerd4.life

PS5 it seems to be available from now, November 11, 2021, in store at the chain GameStop, at least on the basis of what was reported by a well-known insider who, in this case, also photographed some documents accompanying the information.

For this reason we can take into consideration the report by Roberto Serranò, who reports that PS5 should therefore be available in GameStop stores, therefore not online but within physical stores, starting today thanks to a new batch of stocks distributed at the chain in Italy.

The document in question seems to be intended for insiders and indicates the PS5 sale procedure: given that the console will still be available in decidedly limited quantities, buyers will still have to purchase a bundle, as often happens, or with a promo called “Naked” which should only concern the PS5 console but in extremely low quantities.

Indeed, it seems that the “Bundle 32”, which leads to the price total of about 700 euros, is expected to be available in 1050 pieces throughout the GameStop chain in Italy, while the “smooth” PS5 console without a bundle will be available in 180 pieces across the entire chain, or only one console per shop, apparently.

The Bundle 32 package includes, in addition to PS5, also the following products, all for 699.98 euros: