PS5 available in the coming days, Sony is supplying European distributors – Nerd4.life

PS5 will come back available in the next few days, apparently: Sony it is supplying the British distributors with new, abundant stocks in view of the Christmas period and usually this type of strategy concerns the whole European territory.

We know that the PS5 stock problems could last until 2023, but it is clear that in the face of the most important weeks of the year, from a commercial point of view, the Japanese house will do everything possible to bring its new console back on store shelves. .

In this case, the news was given by the Sun, which spoke of three Boeing 747s arriving from Seoul on English territory, each loaded with almost fifty pallets of PlayStation 5. An amount that requires twelve articulated trucks to load the contents of each plane.

Moreover, it seems that Sony has planned two more flights by the end of the month: an expensive measure, but which is necessary precisely in the key periods of the year, as specified by Piers Harding-Rolls, research director at Ampere Analysis.

“I believe Sony also used air travel during the PS5 launch window at the end of 2020,” the analyst said. “This is a much faster system than on ships. This solution will allow stock to be restored in stores but will be followed by a new shortage period when returning to traditional methods.”