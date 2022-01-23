PS5 backward compatible with PS1, PS2 and PS3? The Japanese commercial denies the rumors

The hopes of PlayStation fans for the imminent announcement of the rumored PS5 backward compatibility with PS1, PS2 and PS3 are dissolved by the release of the new Japanese PlayStation 5 commercial starring singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu.

The short clip that caused a lot of uproar on the net and on social media due to the reference to “1, 2 and 3 as PlayStation passwords”, in fact, it turned out to be the teaser of the latest multimedia project carried out by the famous Japanese singer and producer Kenshi Yonezu to create, in fact, the new ad of the PS5 Play Has No Limits campaign.

To confirm this are the same representatives of Sony, albeit accidentally through the advance sharing of the link of the spot to some content creators. The video, still cataloged as “not listed” on the PlayStation Japan YouTube channel, shows Yonezu fighting against an army set up to defend the fort: the scene recreated by Sony’s promotional machine shows the greyness of “a world without video games” and the need to restore order to the chaos of a dimension that has done without the interactive experiences offered, needless to stress, by PlayStation systems.

To stay on the subject, we present our special on the easter eggs of the PS5 Play Has No Limits commercial broadcast by Sony during the PlayStation Showcase in October.