PS5, backwards compatibility with PS3 arrives? A bug feeds one night’s hopes

Over the last few days, numerous rumors related to the arrival of PS3 games on PlayStation 5 have alternated, with a consequent expansion of the backward compatibility functions available on the new generation console.

Despite the general and protracted absence of official communications on the matter by Sony, the community was able to see its hopes raised following a bizarre event. As reported by several users, during the night between Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 January 2022, the Trophy lists some gamers have in fact been the protagonists of a bizarre malfunction.

Be on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 both onPlayStation mobile app, the game progress of the users was indeed affected by a bug. While the Trophies related to PS5 titles could normally be consulted, those for PS4 games appeared modified instead. Specifically, the data indicated a degree of progress equal to 0%, while the reference icons of the titles identified the latter, rather than as PS4 games, as PlayStation 3 games.

It goes without saying that this circumstance has brought back the hypotheses of widening the backward compatibility of PS5. However, as easily imagined, everything turned out to be only the effect of a bug, now identified and corrected by the PlayStation home team.